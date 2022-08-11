COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingStateTop News

Another 862 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
78

Bhubaneswar: Another 862 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 242 from Sundargarh
  • 117 from Khordha
  • 83 from Sambalpur
  • 72 from Mayurbhanj
  • 63 from Kalahandi
  • 33 from Bolangir
  • 31 from Nabarangpur
  • 26 from Bargarh
  • 20 from Cuttack
  • 19 from Jharsuguda
  • 18 from Koraput
  • 17 from Sonepur
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Nayagarh
  • 10 from Baleswar
  • 9 from Rayagada
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 862 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,08,166, said the H & FW Dept.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7545 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking