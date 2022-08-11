Another 862 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 862 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

242 from Sundargarh

117 from Khordha

83 from Sambalpur

72 from Mayurbhanj

63 from Kalahandi

33 from Bolangir

31 from Nabarangpur

26 from Bargarh

20 from Cuttack

19 from Jharsuguda

18 from Koraput

17 from Sonepur

14 from Kandhamal

13 from Jajapur

12 from Nayagarh

10 from Baleswar

9 from Rayagada

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Puri

6 from Deogarh

6 from Ganjam

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Anugul

27 from State Pool

With another 862 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,08,166, said the H & FW Dept.