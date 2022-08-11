Another 862 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 862 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 242 from Sundargarh
- 117 from Khordha
- 83 from Sambalpur
- 72 from Mayurbhanj
- 63 from Kalahandi
- 33 from Bolangir
- 31 from Nabarangpur
- 26 from Bargarh
- 20 from Cuttack
- 19 from Jharsuguda
- 18 from Koraput
- 17 from Sonepur
- 14 from Kandhamal
- 13 from Jajapur
- 12 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Baleswar
- 9 from Rayagada
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Anugul
- 27 from State Pool
With another 862 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,08,166, said the H & FW Dept.
