Another 86 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 16 from Cuttack
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Khordha
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Puri
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Bargarh
- 2 from Anugul
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 2 from State Pool
With another 86 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,408, H&FW Dept.