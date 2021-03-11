Another 86 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 86 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 86 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Khordha
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Puri
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 86 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,408, H&FW Dept.

