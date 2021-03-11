Another 86 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 86 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

16 from Cuttack

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Sambalpur

8 from Khordha

6 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Puri

4 from Sonepur

3 from Bargarh

2 from Anugul

2 from Nayagarh

2 from State Pool

With another 86 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,408, H&FW Dept.