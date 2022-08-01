Another 856 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,876

Bhubaneswar: Another 856 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 147 from Khordha
- 142 from Sundargarh
- 89 from Sambalpur
- 87 from Mayurbhanj
- 38 from Cuttack
- 37 from Bolangir
- 35 from Nayagarh
- 33 from Keonjhar
- 23 from Bargarh
- 22 from Boudh
- 22 from Jajpur
- 20 from Bhadrak
- 17 from Jharsuguda
- 16 from Nabarangpur
- 16 from Rayagada
- 15 from Koraput
- 15 from Sonepur
- 12 from Kalahandi
- 9 from Jagatsinghpur
- 8 from Baleswar
- 7 from Kandhamal
- 6 from Puri
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Gajapati
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 28 from State Pool
With another 856 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,872, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,876 as of now. So far 13,13,942 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,141 in Odisha.
