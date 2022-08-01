Another 856 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,876

Bhubaneswar: Another 856 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

147 from Khordha

142 from Sundargarh

89 from Sambalpur

87 from Mayurbhanj

38 from Cuttack

37 from Bolangir

35 from Nayagarh

33 from Keonjhar

23 from Bargarh

22 from Boudh

22 from Jajpur

20 from Bhadrak

17 from Jharsuguda

16 from Nabarangpur

16 from Rayagada

15 from Koraput

15 from Sonepur

12 from Kalahandi

9 from Jagatsinghpur

8 from Baleswar

7 from Kandhamal

6 from Puri

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

1 from Ganjam

1 from Malkangiri

28 from State Pool

With another 856 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,872, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,876 as of now. So far 13,13,942 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,141 in Odisha.