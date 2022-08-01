COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 856 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 5,876

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 856 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 147 from Khordha
  • 142 from Sundargarh
  • 89 from Sambalpur
  • 87 from Mayurbhanj
  • 38 from Cuttack
  • 37 from Bolangir
  • 35 from Nayagarh
  • 33 from Keonjhar
  • 23 from Bargarh
  • 22 from Boudh
  • 22 from Jajpur
  • 20 from Bhadrak
  • 17 from Jharsuguda
  • 16 from Nabarangpur
  • 16 from Rayagada
  • 15 from Koraput
  • 15 from Sonepur
  • 12 from Kalahandi
  • 9 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Kandhamal
  • 6 from Puri
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 28 from State Pool

With another 856 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,872, said the H & FW Dept.

 

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,876 as of now. So far 13,13,942 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,141 in Odisha.

