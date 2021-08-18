COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 845 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 845 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 254 from Khordha
  • 115 from Cuttack
  • 60 from Jajapur
  • 44 from Baleswar
  • 42 from Kendrapara
  • 37 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 32 from Puri
  • 30 from Anugul
  • 30 from Bhadrak
  • 28 from Nayagarh
  • 25 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Keonjhar
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Kalahandi
  • 9 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Nuapada
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 51 from State Pool

With another 845 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,81,316, said the H & FW Dept.

