Another 845 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 845 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

254 from Khordha

115 from Cuttack

60 from Jajapur

44 from Baleswar

42 from Kendrapara

37 from Jagatsinghpur

32 from Puri

30 from Anugul

30 from Bhadrak

28 from Nayagarh

25 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Keonjhar

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Kalahandi

9 from Dhenkanal

8 from Bargarh

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Rayagada

5 from Ganjam

5 from Nuapada

4 from Deogarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Koraput

1 from Bolangir

1 from Malkangiri

51 from State Pool

With another 845 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,81,316, said the H & FW Dept.