Another 845 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 845 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 254 from Khordha
- 115 from Cuttack
- 60 from Jajapur
- 44 from Baleswar
- 42 from Kendrapara
- 37 from Jagatsinghpur
- 32 from Puri
- 30 from Anugul
- 30 from Bhadrak
- 28 from Nayagarh
- 25 from Mayurbhanj
- 17 from Keonjhar
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Kalahandi
- 9 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Bargarh
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Rayagada
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Nuapada
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 51 from State Pool
With another 845 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,81,316, said the H & FW Dept.