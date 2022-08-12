Another 844 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 844 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 175 from Sundargarh
- 91 from Khordha
- 88 from Sambalpur
- 59 from Mayurbhanj
- 44 from Bargarh
- 41 from Boudh
- 34 from Cuttack
- 31 from Nuapada
- 25 from Kalahandi
- 25 from Nabarangpur
- 23 from Keonjhar
- 22 from Bolangir
- 21 from Kandhamal
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 18 from Gajapati
- 16 from Jajapur
- 14 from Sonepur
- 13 from Jharsuguda
- 12 from Koraput
- 9 from Baleswar
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Ganjam
- 7 from Rayagada
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Deogarh
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 21 from State Pool
With another 844 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,010, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.