Another 844 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 844 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

175 from Sundargarh

91 from Khordha

88 from Sambalpur

59 from Mayurbhanj

44 from Bargarh

41 from Boudh

34 from Cuttack

31 from Nuapada

25 from Kalahandi

25 from Nabarangpur

23 from Keonjhar

22 from Bolangir

21 from Kandhamal

19 from Nayagarh

18 from Gajapati

16 from Jajapur

14 from Sonepur

13 from Jharsuguda

12 from Koraput

9 from Baleswar

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Ganjam

7 from Rayagada

6 from Dhenkanal

5 from Deogarh

3 from Anugul

3 from Puri

2 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kendrapara

21 from State Pool

With another 844 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,010, said the H & FW Dept.