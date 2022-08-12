COVID-19 patients
Odisha COVID Update
Another 844 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 844 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 175 from Sundargarh
  • 91 from Khordha
  • 88 from Sambalpur
  • 59 from Mayurbhanj
  • 44 from Bargarh
  • 41 from Boudh
  • 34 from Cuttack
  • 31 from Nuapada
  • 25 from Kalahandi
  • 25 from Nabarangpur
  • 23 from Keonjhar
  • 22 from Bolangir
  • 21 from Kandhamal
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 18 from Gajapati
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Sonepur
  • 13 from Jharsuguda
  • 12 from Koraput
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 21 from State Pool

With another 844 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,010, said the H & FW Dept.

