Another 843 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 843 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 349 from Khordha
- 134 from Cuttack
- 45 from Jajapur
- 32 from Puri
- 23 from Baleswar
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Mayurbhanj
- 18 from Nayagarh
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 14 from Dhenkanal
- 12 from Deogarh
- 12 from Kendrapara
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Rayagada
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Angul
- 7 from Bargarh
- 6 from Ganjam
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 79 from State Pool
With another 843 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,92,473, said the H & FW Dept.