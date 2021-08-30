COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 843 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 843 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 349 from Khordha
  • 134 from Cuttack
  • 45 from Jajapur
  • 32 from Puri
  • 23 from Baleswar
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Mayurbhanj
  • 18 from Nayagarh
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 14 from Dhenkanal
  • 12 from Deogarh
  • 12 from Kendrapara
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Rayagada
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Angul
  • 7 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 79 from State Pool

With another 843 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,92,473, said the H & FW Dept.

