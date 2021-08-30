Another 843 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 843 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

349 from Khordha

134 from Cuttack

45 from Jajapur

32 from Puri

23 from Baleswar

20 from Sambalpur

18 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Nayagarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

14 from Dhenkanal

12 from Deogarh

12 from Kendrapara

10 from Bhadrak

8 from Rayagada

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Angul

7 from Bargarh

6 from Ganjam

5 from Koraput

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Kandhamal

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Nabarangpur

79 from State Pool

With another 843 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,92,473, said the H & FW Dept.