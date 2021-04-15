COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 837 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 837 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 194 from Nuapada
  • 104 from Khordha
  • 84 from Sundargarh
  • 64 from Kalahandi
  • 32 from Jharsuguda
  • 30 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Sambalpur
  • 26 from Ganjam
  • 24 from Mayurbhanj
  • 24 from Puri
  • 24 from Rayagada
  • 23 from Nabarangpur
  • 21 from Bargarh
  • 17 from Anugul
  • 17 from Sonepur
  • 16 from Jajapur
  • 16 from Keonjhar
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Bolangir
  • 11 from Koraput
  • 9 from Bhadrak
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 837 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,42,570, said the H & FW Dept.

