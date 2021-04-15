Another 837 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 837 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

194 from Nuapada

104 from Khordha

84 from Sundargarh

64 from Kalahandi

32 from Jharsuguda

30 from Cuttack

28 from Sambalpur

26 from Ganjam

24 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Puri

24 from Rayagada

23 from Nabarangpur

21 from Bargarh

17 from Anugul

17 from Sonepur

16 from Jajapur

16 from Keonjhar

13 from Baleswar

12 from Bolangir

11 from Koraput

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Nayagarh

6 from Deogarh

4 from Dhenkanal

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

23 from State Pool

With another 837 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,42,570, said the H & FW Dept.