Another 837 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 837 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 194 from Nuapada
- 104 from Khordha
- 84 from Sundargarh
- 64 from Kalahandi
- 32 from Jharsuguda
- 30 from Cuttack
- 28 from Sambalpur
- 26 from Ganjam
- 24 from Mayurbhanj
- 24 from Puri
- 24 from Rayagada
- 23 from Nabarangpur
- 21 from Bargarh
- 17 from Anugul
- 17 from Sonepur
- 16 from Jajapur
- 16 from Keonjhar
- 13 from Baleswar
- 12 from Bolangir
- 11 from Koraput
- 9 from Bhadrak
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Deogarh
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 23 from State Pool
With another 837 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,42,570, said the H & FW Dept.