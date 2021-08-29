Another 834 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 834 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 377 from Khordha
- 59 from Cuttack
- 46 from Jajapur
- 33 from Mayurbhanj
- 28 from Jagatsinghpur
- 28 from Puri
- 19 from Sambalpur
- 18 from Baleswar
- 16 from Anugul
- 16 from Kendrapara
- 16 from Nayagarh
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Deogarh
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 11 from Bhadrak
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 6 from Kalahandi
- 5 from Bolangir
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 85 from State Pool
With another 834 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,91,630, said the H & FW Dept.