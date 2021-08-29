COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 834 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 834 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 377 from Khordha
  • 59 from Cuttack
  • 46 from Jajapur
  • 33 from Mayurbhanj
  • 28 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 28 from Puri
  • 19 from Sambalpur
  • 18 from Baleswar
  • 16 from Anugul
  • 16 from Kendrapara
  • 16 from Nayagarh
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Deogarh
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 11 from Bhadrak
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 6 from Kalahandi
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 85 from State Pool

With another 834 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,91,630, said the H & FW Dept.

