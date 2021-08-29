Another 834 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 834 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

377 from Khordha

59 from Cuttack

46 from Jajapur

33 from Mayurbhanj

28 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Puri

19 from Sambalpur

18 from Baleswar

16 from Anugul

16 from Kendrapara

16 from Nayagarh

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Deogarh

12 from Keonjhar

11 from Bhadrak

10 from Dhenkanal

6 from Kalahandi

5 from Bolangir

4 from Gajapati

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Koraput

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Rayagada

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Bargarh

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

85 from State Pool

With another 834 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,91,630, said the H & FW Dept.