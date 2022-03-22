Another 83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 13 from Koraput
- 7 from Ganjam
- 7 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Gajapati
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Cuttack
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Khordha
- 1 from Sonepur
- 11 from State Pool
With another 83 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,580, said the H & FW Dept.