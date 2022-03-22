Another 83 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 83 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

13 from Koraput

7 from Ganjam

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Gajapati

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Cuttack

5 from Sambalpur

3 from Bolangir

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jajapur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kendrapara

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Khordha

1 from Sonepur

11 from State Pool

With another 83 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,580, said the H & FW Dept.