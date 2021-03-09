Another 82 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Khordha
- 6 from Puri
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 2 from State Pool
With another 82 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,250, said the H & FW Dept.