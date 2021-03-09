Another 82 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

16 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Baleswar

7 from Khordha

6 from Puri

6 from Sundargarh

4 from Anugul

4 from Bargarh

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Cuttack

4 from Jajapur

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

2 from State Pool

With another 82 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,250, said the H & FW Dept.