Another 82 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
StateBreakingTop News

Another 82 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 82 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Khordha
  • 6 from Puri
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 82 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,250, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 1 2236 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking