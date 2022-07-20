Another 804 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,897

Bhubaneswar: Another 804 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 298 from Khordha
- 119 from Cuttack
- 80 from Sundargarh
- 36 from Puri
- 30 from Sambalpur
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 18 from Nuapada
- 15 from Kendrapara
- 12 from Baleswar
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 10 from Jajapur
- 9 from Koraput
- 9 from Nabarangpur
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 7 from Bolangir
- 7 from Sonepur
- 6 from Gajapati
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 71 from State Pool
With another 804 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,915, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,897 as of now. So far 13,01,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.
