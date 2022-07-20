Another 804 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,897

Bhubaneswar: Another 804 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

298 from Khordha

119 from Cuttack

80 from Sundargarh

36 from Puri

30 from Sambalpur

28 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Nayagarh

18 from Nuapada

15 from Kendrapara

12 from Baleswar

12 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Jajapur

9 from Koraput

9 from Nabarangpur

8 from Kalahandi

7 from Bolangir

7 from Sonepur

6 from Gajapati

3 from Anugul

3 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

1 from Bargarh

1 from Deogarh

71 from State Pool

With another 804 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,915, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,897 as of now. So far 13,01,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.