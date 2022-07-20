COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 804 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally At 5,897

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 804 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 298 from Khordha
  • 119 from Cuttack
  • 80 from Sundargarh
  • 36 from Puri
  • 30 from Sambalpur
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 18 from Nuapada
  • 15 from Kendrapara
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 10 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 9 from Nabarangpur
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Bolangir
  • 7 from Sonepur
  • 6 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 71 from State Pool

With another 804 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,915, said the H & FW Dept.

 

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,897 as of now. So far 13,01,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.

