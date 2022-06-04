Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; active cases tally at 71

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

4 from Khordha

2 from Cuttack

1 from Sambalpur

1 from State Pool

With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,235, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 71 as of now. So far 12,88,485 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.