Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

5 from Khordha

1 from Baleswar

1 from Cuttack

1 from State Pool

With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, tThe total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,261, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 90 as of now. So far 12,88,530 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.