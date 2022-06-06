COVID-19 patients
Odisha COVID Update
Another 8 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 3 from Khordha
  • 2 from Sundargarh
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,253, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 93 as of now. So far 12,88,517 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

Breaking