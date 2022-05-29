COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 3 from Khordha
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,184, said the H&FW Dept.

