Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 3 from Khordha
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,184, said the H&FW Dept.
Another 8 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 29.05.2022
3 from Khordha
2 from Baleswar
2 from Sambalpur
1 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1279184
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 29, 2022
Comments are closed.