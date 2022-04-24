Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Khordha

1 from Bolangir

With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,737, said the H&FW Dept.