Another 8 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Khordha
- 1 from Bolangir
With another 8 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,737, said the H&FW Dept.
Another 8 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 24.04.2022
4 from Sambalpur
3 from Khordha
1 from Bolangir
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278737
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 24, 2022
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.