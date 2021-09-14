Another 793 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 793 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

343 from Khordha

109 from Cuttack

34 from Baleswar

22 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Puri

19 from Jajapur

16 from Sundargarh

15 from Kendrapara

14 from Bhadrak

14 from Keonjhar

14 from Sambalpur

10 from Anugul

10 from Dhenkanal

8 from Koraput

7 from Gajapati

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Bargarh

4 from Bolangir

4 from Ganjam

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Deogarh

3 from Malkangiri

3 from Rayagada

2 from Jharsuguda

83 from State Pool

With another 793 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,03,603, said the H & FW Dept.