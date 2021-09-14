Another 793 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 793 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 343 from Khordha
- 109 from Cuttack
- 34 from Baleswar
- 22 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from Mayurbhanj
- 20 from Puri
- 19 from Jajapur
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 15 from Kendrapara
- 14 from Bhadrak
- 14 from Keonjhar
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Anugul
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 8 from Koraput
- 7 from Gajapati
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Bargarh
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 83 from State Pool
With another 793 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,03,603, said the H & FW Dept.