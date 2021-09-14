COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
StateBreakingTop News

Another 793 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Another 793 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 343 from Khordha
  • 109 from Cuttack
  • 34 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from Mayurbhanj
  • 20 from Puri
  • 19 from Jajapur
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 15 from Kendrapara
  • 14 from Bhadrak
  • 14 from Keonjhar
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Anugul
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 8 from Koraput
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 83 from State Pool

 

With another 793 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,03,603, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 9185 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen + eighteen =

Breaking