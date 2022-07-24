Another 778 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 778 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

230 from Khordha

141 from Sundargarh

78 from Cuttack

57 from Sambalpur

50 from Boudh

26 from Sonepur

21 from Jajapur

15 from Nayagarh

15 from Puri

12 from Bolangir

12 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Nuapada

9 from Gajapati

8 from Baleswar

7 from Deogarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Rayagada

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Anugul

46 from State Pool

With another 778 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,90,663, said the H & FW Dept.