Another 778 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 778 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 230 from Khordha
  • 141 from Sundargarh
  • 78 from Cuttack
  • 57 from Sambalpur
  • 50 from Boudh
  • 26 from Sonepur
  • 21 from Jajapur
  • 15 from Nayagarh
  • 15 from Puri
  • 12 from Bolangir
  • 12 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 11 from Nuapada
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Kandhamal
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 46 from State Pool

With another 778 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,90,663, said the H & FW Dept.

 

