Another 778 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 778 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 230 from Khordha
- 141 from Sundargarh
- 78 from Cuttack
- 57 from Sambalpur
- 50 from Boudh
- 26 from Sonepur
- 21 from Jajapur
- 15 from Nayagarh
- 15 from Puri
- 12 from Bolangir
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 11 from Nuapada
- 9 from Gajapati
- 8 from Baleswar
- 7 from Deogarh
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Kandhamal
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Anugul
- 46 from State Pool
With another 778 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,90,663, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.