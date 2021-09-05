Another 763 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 763 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 290 from Khordha
- 74 from Cuttack
- 47 from Baleswar
- 39 from Puri
- 31 from Jajpur
- 27 from Kendrapara
- 27 from Mayurbhanj
- 22 from Jagatsinghpur
- 18 from Anugul
- 17 from Nayagarh
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 15 from Sambalpur
- 13 from Bargarh
- 11 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Deogarh
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Bolangir
- 6 from Koraput
- 4 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Gajapati
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 62 from State Pool
With another 763 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,97,063, said the H & FW Dept.