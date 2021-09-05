Another 763 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 763 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

290 from Khordha

74 from Cuttack

47 from Baleswar

39 from Puri

31 from Jajpur

27 from Kendrapara

27 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Anugul

17 from Nayagarh

16 from Sundargarh

15 from Sambalpur

13 from Bargarh

11 from Dhenkanal

10 from Deogarh

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Ganjam

6 from Bolangir

6 from Koraput

4 from Kalahandi

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Gajapati

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nuapada

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

62 from State Pool

With another 763 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,97,063, said the H & FW Dept.