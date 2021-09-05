COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 763 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 763 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 290 from Khordha
  • 74 from Cuttack
  • 47 from Baleswar
  • 39 from Puri
  • 31 from Jajpur
  • 27 from Kendrapara
  • 27 from Mayurbhanj
  • 22 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 18 from Anugul
  • 17 from Nayagarh
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 15 from Sambalpur
  • 13 from Bargarh
  • 11 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Bolangir
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 4 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 62 from State Pool

With another 763 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,97,063, said the H & FW Dept.

Breaking