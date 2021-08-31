COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 762 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 762 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 327 from Khordha
  • 88 from Cuttack
  • 46 from Baleswar
  • 32 from Jajapur
  • 26 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 18 from Sambalpur
  • 17 from Keonjhar
  • 15 from Anugul
  • 14 from Nayagarh
  • 12 from Bargarh
  • 12 from Bhadrak
  • 12 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Puri
  • 7 from Kalahandi
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 59 from State Pool

With another 762 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,235, said the H & FW Dept.

