Another 762 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 762 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 327 from Khordha
- 88 from Cuttack
- 46 from Baleswar
- 32 from Jajapur
- 26 from Jagatsinghpur
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 17 from Keonjhar
- 15 from Anugul
- 14 from Nayagarh
- 12 from Bargarh
- 12 from Bhadrak
- 12 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Deogarh
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Puri
- 7 from Kalahandi
- 6 from Rayagada
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nuapada
- 59 from State Pool
With another 762 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,235, said the H & FW Dept.