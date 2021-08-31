Another 762 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 762 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

327 from Khordha

88 from Cuttack

46 from Baleswar

32 from Jajapur

26 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Mayurbhanj

18 from Sambalpur

17 from Keonjhar

15 from Anugul

14 from Nayagarh

12 from Bargarh

12 from Bhadrak

12 from Sundargarh

10 from Deogarh

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Puri

7 from Kalahandi

6 from Rayagada

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kandhamal

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Bolangir

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Nuapada

59 from State Pool

With another 762 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,93,235, said the H & FW Dept.