Another 756 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 756 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

322 from Khordha

114 from Cuttack

33 from Jajapur

31 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Jagatsinghpur

17 from Baleswar

17 from Puri

14 from Bhadrak

13 from Dhenkanal

13 from Sambalpur

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Boudh

11 from Nayagarh

8 from Kendrapara

6 from Koraput

5 from Anugul

5 from Deogarh

5 from Ganjam

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Bargarh

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Rayagada

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nuapada

76 from State Pool

With another 756 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,06,320, said the H & FW Dept.