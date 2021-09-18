Another 756 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 756 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
322 from Khordha
114 from Cuttack
33 from Jajapur
31 from Mayurbhanj
24 from Jagatsinghpur
17 from Baleswar
17 from Puri
14 from Bhadrak
13 from Dhenkanal
13 from Sambalpur
13 from Sundargarh
12 from Boudh
11 from Nayagarh
8 from Kendrapara
6 from Koraput
5 from Anugul
5 from Deogarh
5 from Ganjam
4 from Keonjhar
3 from Bargarh
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Nabarangpur
2 from Rayagada
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nuapada
76 from State Pool
With another 756 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,06,320, said the H & FW Dept.