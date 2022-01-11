Another 752 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 752 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 175 from Khordha
- 164 from Sundargarh
- 87 from Cuttack
- 83 from Keonjhar
- 52 from Mayurbhanj
- 42 from Sambalpur
- 29 from Jharsuguda
- 12 from Puri
- 9 from Bolangir
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Jagatsinghpur
- 9 from Jajapur
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Sonepur
- 40 from State Pool
With another 752 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,783, said the H & FW Dept.