Another 752 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 752 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

175 from Khordha

164 from Sundargarh

87 from Cuttack

83 from Keonjhar

52 from Mayurbhanj

42 from Sambalpur

29 from Jharsuguda

12 from Puri

9 from Bolangir

9 from Deogarh

9 from Jagatsinghpur

9 from Jajapur

7 from Baleswar

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Ganjam

4 from Bargarh

4 from Nayagarh

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Sonepur

40 from State Pool

With another 752 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,783, said the H & FW Dept.