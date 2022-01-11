COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 752 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 752 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 175 from Khordha
  • 164 from Sundargarh
  • 87 from Cuttack
  • 83 from Keonjhar
  • 52 from Mayurbhanj
  • 42 from Sambalpur
  • 29 from Jharsuguda
  • 12 from Puri
  • 9 from Bolangir
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 40 from State Pool

With another 752 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,783, said the H & FW Dept.

