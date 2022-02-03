StateBreakingTop News

Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

Bhubaneswar: Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 2466 from Khordha
  • 551 from Nuapada
  • 479 from Cuttack
  • 426 from Sundargarh
  • 302 from Baleswar
  • 217 from Jajapur
  • 216 from Keonjhar
  • 191 from Nayagarh
  • 179 from Sambalpur
  • 166 from Koraput
  • 145 from Kalahandi
  • 139 from Bolangir
  • 134 from Mayurbhanj
  • 129 from Bargarh
  • 123 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 119 from Nabarangpur
  • 110 from Anugul
  • 108 from Dhenkanal
  • 105 from Puri
  • 93 from Bhadrak
  • 89 from Deogarh
  • 84 from Sonepur
  • 80 from Ganjam
  • 74 from Kandhamal
  • 67 from Rayagada
  • 66 from Jharsuguda
  • 60 from Kendrapara
  • 44 from Boudh
  • 38 from Malkangiri
  • 487 from State Pool

With another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,22,867, said the H & FW Dept.

Haraprasad Das 13450 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × three =

Breaking