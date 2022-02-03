Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2466 from Khordha

551 from Nuapada

479 from Cuttack

426 from Sundargarh

302 from Baleswar

217 from Jajapur

216 from Keonjhar

191 from Nayagarh

179 from Sambalpur

166 from Koraput

145 from Kalahandi

139 from Bolangir

134 from Mayurbhanj

129 from Bargarh

123 from Jagatsinghpur

119 from Nabarangpur

110 from Anugul

108 from Dhenkanal

105 from Puri

93 from Bhadrak

89 from Deogarh

84 from Sonepur

80 from Ganjam

74 from Kandhamal

67 from Rayagada

66 from Jharsuguda

60 from Kendrapara

44 from Boudh

38 from Malkangiri

487 from State Pool

With another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,22,867, said the H & FW Dept.