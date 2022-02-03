Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 7,487 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 2466 from Khordha
- 551 from Nuapada
- 479 from Cuttack
- 426 from Sundargarh
- 302 from Baleswar
- 217 from Jajapur
- 216 from Keonjhar
- 191 from Nayagarh
- 179 from Sambalpur
- 166 from Koraput
- 145 from Kalahandi
- 139 from Bolangir
- 134 from Mayurbhanj
- 129 from Bargarh
- 123 from Jagatsinghpur
- 119 from Nabarangpur
- 110 from Anugul
- 108 from Dhenkanal
- 105 from Puri
- 93 from Bhadrak
- 89 from Deogarh
- 84 from Sonepur
- 80 from Ganjam
- 74 from Kandhamal
- 67 from Rayagada
- 66 from Jharsuguda
- 60 from Kendrapara
- 44 from Boudh
- 38 from Malkangiri
- 487 from State Pool
With another 7,487 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,22,867, said the H & FW Dept.