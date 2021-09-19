COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 746 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 746 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 296 from Khordha
  • 112 from Cuttack
  • 41 from Baleswar
  • 26 from Jajapur
  • 24 from Kendrapara
  • 24 from Sundargarh
  • 20 from Mayurbhanj
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 15 from Bhadrak
  • 15 from Puri
  • 11 from Bargarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Dhenkanal
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Keonjhar
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 72 from State Pool

With another 746 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,07,066, said the H & FW Dept.

