Another 746 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 746 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

296 from Khordha

112 from Cuttack

41 from Baleswar

26 from Jajapur

24 from Kendrapara

24 from Sundargarh

20 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Nayagarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Bhadrak

15 from Puri

11 from Bargarh

10 from Sambalpur

6 from Dhenkanal

6 from Rayagada

5 from Anugul

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nuapada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Sonepur

72 from State Pool

With another 746 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,07,066, said the H & FW Dept.