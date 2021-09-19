Another 746 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 746 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 296 from Khordha
- 112 from Cuttack
- 41 from Baleswar
- 26 from Jajapur
- 24 from Kendrapara
- 24 from Sundargarh
- 20 from Mayurbhanj
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 15 from Bhadrak
- 15 from Puri
- 11 from Bargarh
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Dhenkanal
- 6 from Rayagada
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Keonjhar
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 72 from State Pool
With another 746 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,07,066, said the H & FW Dept.