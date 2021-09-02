Another 738 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 738 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 219 from Khordha
- 113 from Cuttack
- 52 from Baleswar
- 39 from Puri
- 33 from Jagatsinghpur
- 32 from Jajapur
- 31 from Mayurbhanj
- 24 from Kendrapara
- 23 from Anugul
- 20 from Sambalpur
- 19 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Dhenkanal
- 10 from Nayagarh
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Ganjam
- 8 from Bhadrak
- 8 from Koraput
- 6 from Bargarh
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Malkangiri
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Boudh
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nuapada
- 1 from Rayagada
- 48 from State Pool
With another 738 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,94,639, said the H & FW Dept.