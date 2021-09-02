Another 738 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 738 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

219 from Khordha

113 from Cuttack

52 from Baleswar

39 from Puri

33 from Jagatsinghpur

32 from Jajapur

31 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Kendrapara

23 from Anugul

20 from Sambalpur

19 from Keonjhar

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Nayagarh

9 from Deogarh

9 from Ganjam

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Koraput

6 from Bargarh

6 from Sundargarh

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Malkangiri

3 from Gajapati

3 from Kalahandi

2 from Boudh

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

1 from Rayagada

48 from State Pool

With another 738 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,94,639, said the H & FW Dept.