Another 738 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 738 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 219 from Khordha
  • 113 from Cuttack
  • 52 from Baleswar
  • 39 from Puri
  • 33 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 32 from Jajapur
  • 31 from Mayurbhanj
  • 24 from Kendrapara
  • 23 from Anugul
  • 20 from Sambalpur
  • 19 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Dhenkanal
  • 10 from Nayagarh
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Bhadrak
  • 8 from Koraput
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Malkangiri
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Boudh
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 48 from State Pool

With another 738 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,94,639, said the H & FW Dept.

