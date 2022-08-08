Another 734 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Cases Tally At 5,064

Bhubaneswar: Another 734 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

176 from Sundargarh

117 from Khordha

62 from Bolangir

48 from Mayurbhanj

38 from Cuttack

37 from Kalahandi

25 from Bargarh

23 from Sonepur

22 from Bhadrak

19 from Kandhamal

18 from Deogarh

17 from Nuapada

16 from Koraput

15 from Jajapur

14 from Nabarangpur

11 from Nayagarh

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Kendrapara

8 from Baleswar

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Gajapati

2 from Puri

27 from State Pool

With another 734 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,05,261, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,064 as of now. So far 13,19,527 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,149 in Odisha.