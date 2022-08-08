COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 734 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Cases Tally At 5,064

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 734 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 176 from Sundargarh
  • 117 from Khordha
  • 62 from Bolangir
  • 48 from Mayurbhanj
  • 38 from Cuttack
  • 37 from Kalahandi
  • 25 from Bargarh
  • 23 from Sonepur
  • 22 from Bhadrak
  • 19 from Kandhamal
  • 18 from Deogarh
  • 17 from Nuapada
  • 16 from Koraput
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Nabarangpur
  • 11 from Nayagarh
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Puri
  • 27 from State Pool

With another 734 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,05,261, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,064 as of now. So far 13,19,527 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,149 in Odisha.

