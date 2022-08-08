Another 734 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Cases Tally At 5,064

Bhubaneswar: Another 734 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 176 from Sundargarh
- 117 from Khordha
- 62 from Bolangir
- 48 from Mayurbhanj
- 38 from Cuttack
- 37 from Kalahandi
- 25 from Bargarh
- 23 from Sonepur
- 22 from Bhadrak
- 19 from Kandhamal
- 18 from Deogarh
- 17 from Nuapada
- 16 from Koraput
- 15 from Jajapur
- 14 from Nabarangpur
- 11 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Baleswar
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Gajapati
- 2 from Puri
- 27 from State Pool
With another 734 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,05,261, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,064 as of now. So far 13,19,527 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,149 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.