COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
BreakingStateTop News

Another 73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
0 18

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 12 from Kendrapara
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jajpur
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Khordha
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Puri
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 4 from State Pool

 

With another 73 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,497, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 2359 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three − one =

Breaking