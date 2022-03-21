Another 73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Kendrapara

9 from Gajapati

9 from Sambalpur

8 from Sundargarh

6 from Ganjam

4 from Nuapada

3 from Baleswar

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jajpur

2 from Cuttack

2 from Koraput

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Khordha

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Puri

1 from Sonepur

4 from State Pool

With another 73 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,497, said the H & FW Dept.