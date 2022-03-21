Another 73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 12 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Gajapati
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Ganjam
- 4 from Nuapada
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jajpur
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Khordha
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from Sonepur
- 4 from State Pool
With another 73 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,497, said the H & FW Dept.