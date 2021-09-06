Another 727 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 727 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 259 from Khordha
- 103 from Cuttack
- 45 from Baleswar
- 33 from Jajapur
- 26 from Puri
- 24 from Dhenkanal
- 20 from Jagatsinghpur
- 20 from Mayurbhanj
- 20 from Sundargarh
- 19 from Kendrapara
- 16 from Anugul
- 16 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Bhadrak
- 14 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Deogarh
- 6 from Keonjhar
- 5 from Bargarh
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Boudh
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from Sonepur
- 57 from State Pool
With another 727 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,97,790, said the H & FW Dept.