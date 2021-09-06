Another 727 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 727 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

259 from Khordha

103 from Cuttack

45 from Baleswar

33 from Jajapur

26 from Puri

24 from Dhenkanal

20 from Jagatsinghpur

20 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Sundargarh

19 from Kendrapara

16 from Anugul

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Bhadrak

14 from Nayagarh

10 from Deogarh

6 from Keonjhar

5 from Bargarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Koraput

3 from Ganjam

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Boudh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

57 from State Pool

With another 727 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,97,790, said the H & FW Dept.