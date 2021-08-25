Another 721 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 721 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 256 from Khordha
- 89 from Cuttack
- 44 from Jajapur
- 35 from Baleswar
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 26 from Anugul
- 26 from Jagatsinghpur
- 19 from Bhadrak
- 17 from Nayagarh
- 15 from Kendrapara
- 14 from Puri
- 13 from Bargarh
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Keonjhar
- 9 from Kandhamal
- 7 from Deogarh
- 6 from Malkangiri
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 6 from Nuapada
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Dhenkanal
- 54 from State Pool
With another 721 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,88,090, said the H & FW Dept.