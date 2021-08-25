Another 721 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 721 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

256 from Khordha

89 from Cuttack

44 from Jajapur

35 from Baleswar

29 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Anugul

26 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Bhadrak

17 from Nayagarh

15 from Kendrapara

14 from Puri

13 from Bargarh

13 from Sundargarh

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Keonjhar

9 from Kandhamal

7 from Deogarh

6 from Malkangiri

6 from Nabarangpur

6 from Nuapada

4 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Rayagada

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

1 from Boudh

1 from Dhenkanal

54 from State Pool

With another 721 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,88,090, said the H & FW Dept.