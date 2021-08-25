COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 721 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 721 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 256 from Khordha
  • 89 from Cuttack
  • 44 from Jajapur
  • 35 from Baleswar
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 26 from Anugul
  • 26 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 19 from Bhadrak
  • 17 from Nayagarh
  • 15 from Kendrapara
  • 14 from Puri
  • 13 from Bargarh
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Keonjhar
  • 9 from Kandhamal
  • 7 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Malkangiri
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Dhenkanal
  • 54 from State Pool

With another 721 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,88,090, said the H & FW Dept.

