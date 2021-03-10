Another 72 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Khordha

5 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jajapur

3 from Sonepur

2 from Deogarh

2 from Keonjhar

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

1 from Cuttack

1 from Kalahandi

1 from State Pool

the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,322, H & FW Dept