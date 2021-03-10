Another 72 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 12 from Puri
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Khordha
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from State Pool
With another 72 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,322, H & FW Dept