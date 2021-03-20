Another 72 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Cuttack
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Khordha
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Puri
- 1 from State Pool
With another 72 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,066, H & FW Dept