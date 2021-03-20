COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 72 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Khordha
  • 4 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Puri
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 72 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,066, H & FW Dept

