Another 72 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Cuttack

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Baleswar

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Anugul

5 from Jajapur

4 from Khordha

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Bolangir

3 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Koraput

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Puri

1 from State Pool

With another 72 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,066, H & FW Dept