Another 70 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Sambalpur

7 from Baleswar

7 from Jharsuguda

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Khordha

4 from Anugul

4 from Jajapur

3 from Cuttack

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Puri

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Gajapati

1 from Koraput

1 from Sonepur

2 from State Pool

With another 70 COVID-19 patients being discharged today The total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,730, said the H & FW Dept.