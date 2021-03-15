Another 70 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 70 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Khordha
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 2 from State Pool

With another 70 COVID-19 patients being discharged today The total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,730, said the H & FW Dept.

 

