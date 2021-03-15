Another 70 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 70 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Baleswar
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Khordha
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Cuttack
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Gajapati
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from State Pool
With another 70 COVID-19 patients being discharged today The total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,730, said the H & FW Dept.