Another 7 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 7 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

2 from Cuttack

2 from Khordha

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Sambalpur

1 from State Pool

With another 7 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,767, said the H&FW Dept