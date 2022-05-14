COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
StateBreakingTop News

Another 7 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
60

Bhubaneswar: Another 7 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 6 from Khordha
  • 1 from Baleswar

With another 7 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,987, said the H&FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 3670 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking