Another 7 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 7 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

6 from Khordha

1 from Baleswar

With another 7 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,987, said the H&FW Dept.