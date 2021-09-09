COVID-19 Patients
Recovery Update
Another 694 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 694 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 254 from Khordha
  • 81 from Cuttack
  • 33 from Jajapur
  • 29 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 21 from Baleswar
  • 20 from Dhenkanal
  • 19 from Kendrapara
  • 19 from Sundargarh
  • 17 from Bhadrak
  • 16 from Keonjhar
  • 14 from Puri
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Boudh
  • 10 from Anugul
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Nuapada
  • 6 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Gajapati
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 57 from State Pool

With another 694 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,99,859, said the H & FW Dept.

