Another 694 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 694 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

254 from Khordha

81 from Cuttack

33 from Jajapur

29 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Baleswar

20 from Dhenkanal

19 from Kendrapara

19 from Sundargarh

17 from Bhadrak

16 from Keonjhar

14 from Puri

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Boudh

10 from Anugul

9 from Deogarh

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Ganjam

7 from Nuapada

6 from Bargarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Rayagada

3 from Bolangir

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

57 from State Pool

With another 694 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,99,859, said the H & FW Dept.