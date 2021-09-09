Another 694 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 694 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 254 from Khordha
- 81 from Cuttack
- 33 from Jajapur
- 29 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from Jagatsinghpur
- 21 from Baleswar
- 20 from Dhenkanal
- 19 from Kendrapara
- 19 from Sundargarh
- 17 from Bhadrak
- 16 from Keonjhar
- 14 from Puri
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Boudh
- 10 from Anugul
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Ganjam
- 7 from Nuapada
- 6 from Bargarh
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Bolangir
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Gajapati
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 57 from State Pool
With another 694 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,99,859, said the H & FW Dept.