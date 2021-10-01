Another 691 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 691 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 332 from Khordha
- 75 from Cuttack
- 30 from Jagatsinghpur
- 29 from Jajapur
- 22 from Puri
- 16 from Bhadrak
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Baleswar
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Dhenkanal
- 7 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Anugul
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 81 from State Pool
With another 691 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,138,33, said the H & FW Dept.