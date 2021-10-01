COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 691 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 691 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 332 from Khordha
  • 75 from Cuttack
  • 30 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 29 from Jajapur
  • 22 from Puri
  • 16 from Bhadrak
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Dhenkanal
  • 7 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Anugul
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 81 from State Pool

With another 691 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,138,33, said the H & FW Dept.

