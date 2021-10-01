Another 691 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 691 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

332 from Khordha

75 from Cuttack

30 from Jagatsinghpur

29 from Jajapur

22 from Puri

16 from Bhadrak

14 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Baleswar

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Kendrapara

7 from Dhenkanal

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Anugul

5 from Bargarh

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Deogarh

4 from Ganjam

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Rayagada

1 from Boudh

1 from Sonepur

81 from State Pool

With another 691 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,138,33, said the H & FW Dept.