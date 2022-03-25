Another 69 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 14 from Gajapati
- 10 from Ganjam
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Jajapur
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Khordha
- 1 from Cuttack
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 69 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,819, said the H & FW Dept.