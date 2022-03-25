Another 69 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

14 from Gajapati

10 from Ganjam

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Jajapur

5 from Koraput

4 from Deogarh

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Khordha

1 from Cuttack

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from State Pool

With another 69 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,819, said the H & FW Dept.