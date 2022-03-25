COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Top NewsBreakingState

Another 69 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
0 14

Bhubaneswar: Another 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 14 from Gajapati
  • 10 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 1 from Cuttack
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 69 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,819, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 2471 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight − three =

Breaking