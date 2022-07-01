COVID-19 Patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 68 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Case Tally Rises To 872

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 68 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 37 from Khordha
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 9 from State Pool

With another 68 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,978, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 872 as of now. So far 12,89,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

