Another 68 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Case Tally Rises To 872

Bhubaneswar: Another 68 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

37 from Khordha

8 from Cuttack

5 from Puri

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Jajapur

9 from State Pool

With another 68 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,79,978, said the H&FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 872 as of now. So far 12,89,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.