Another 672 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 672 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 144 from Khordha
- 114 from Sundargarh
- 77 from Mayurbhanj
- 48 from Sambalpur
- 36 from Jajapur
- 34 from Cuttack
- 31 from Bargarh
- 24 from Rayagada
- 23 from Kalahandi
- 18 from Sonepur
- 15 from Baleswar
- 11 from Kandhamal
- 10 from Koraput
- 10 from Nayagarh
- 10 from Puri
- 7 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Gajapati
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 32 from State Pool
With another 672 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,016, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,936 as of now. So far 13,13,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,140 in Odisha.
