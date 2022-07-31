COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 672 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 672 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 144 from Khordha
  • 114 from Sundargarh
  • 77 from Mayurbhanj
  • 48 from Sambalpur
  • 36 from Jajapur
  • 34 from Cuttack
  • 31 from Bargarh
  • 24 from Rayagada
  • 23 from Kalahandi
  • 18 from Sonepur
  • 15 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Kandhamal
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 10 from Nayagarh
  • 10 from Puri
  • 7 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 32 from State Pool

With another 672 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,016, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,936 as of now. So far 13,13,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,140 in Odisha.

