Another 672 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 672 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

144 from Khordha

114 from Sundargarh

77 from Mayurbhanj

48 from Sambalpur

36 from Jajapur

34 from Cuttack

31 from Bargarh

24 from Rayagada

23 from Kalahandi

18 from Sonepur

15 from Baleswar

11 from Kandhamal

10 from Koraput

10 from Nayagarh

10 from Puri

7 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Gajapati

4 from Bolangir

3 from Anugul

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

32 from State Pool

With another 672 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,98,016, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 5,936 as of now. So far 13,13,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,140 in Odisha.