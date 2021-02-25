Another 67 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

13 from Puri

9 from Sambalpur

9 from Sundargarh

5 from Anugul

4 from Baleswar

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Jajapur

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Nuapada

2 from Cuttack

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Khordha

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Rayagada

1 from State Pool

With another 67 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,400, said the H & FW Dept.