Another 67 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
Another 67 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 13 from Puri
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 67 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,400, said the H & FW Dept.

