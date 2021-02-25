Another 67 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 13 from Puri
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Jagatsinghpur
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 67 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,400, said the H & FW Dept.