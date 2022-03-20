COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 67 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Jajapur
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 67 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,424, said the H & FW Dept.

