Another 67 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Sambalpur

9 from Ganjam

8 from Cuttack

8 from Gajapati

5 from Khordha

5 from Rayagada

4 from Baleswar

3 from Kandhamal

3 from Koraput

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Bolangir

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Bargarh

1 from Jajapur

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from State Pool

With another 67 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,424, said the H & FW Dept.