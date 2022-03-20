Another 67 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 67 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Ganjam
- 8 from Cuttack
- 8 from Gajapati
- 5 from Khordha
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Baleswar
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Jajapur
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from State Pool
With another 67 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,77,424, said the H & FW Dept.