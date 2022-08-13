Another 667 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 667 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 157 from Sundargarh
- 88 from Khordha
- 58 from Sambalpur
- 46 from Bolangir
- 43 from Mayurbhanj
- 37 from Kalahandi
- 36 from Bargarh
- 34 from Nabarangpur
- 18 from Cuttack
- 17 from Nuapada
- 16 from Baleswar
- 16 from Sonepur
- 14 from Jajapur
- 14 from Nayagarh
- 9 from Koraput
- 8 from Gajapati
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from Deogarh
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Puri
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Ganjam
- 1 from Anugul
- 20 from State Pool
With another 667 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,677 H & FW Dept.
