Another 667 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 667 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

157 from Sundargarh

88 from Khordha

58 from Sambalpur

46 from Bolangir

43 from Mayurbhanj

37 from Kalahandi

36 from Bargarh

34 from Nabarangpur

18 from Cuttack

17 from Nuapada

16 from Baleswar

16 from Sonepur

14 from Jajapur

14 from Nayagarh

9 from Koraput

8 from Gajapati

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Deogarh

6 from Kendrapara

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Puri

3 from Rayagada

2 from Ganjam

1 from Anugul

20 from State Pool

With another 667 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,677 H & FW Dept.