Another 667 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 667 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 157 from Sundargarh
  • 88 from Khordha
  • 58 from Sambalpur
  • 46 from Bolangir
  • 43 from Mayurbhanj
  • 37 from Kalahandi
  • 36 from Bargarh
  • 34 from Nabarangpur
  • 18 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Nuapada
  • 16 from Baleswar
  • 16 from Sonepur
  • 14 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Nayagarh
  • 9 from Koraput
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Puri
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 20 from State Pool

With another 667 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 13,09,677 H & FW Dept.

