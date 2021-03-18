Another 66 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 66 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 66 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 12 from Khordha
  • 8 from Cuttack
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 7 from Sundargarh
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Puri
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 66 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,923, said the H & FW Dept.

