Another 66 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 66 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

12 from Khordha

8 from Cuttack

8 from Jajapur

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Anugul

7 from Sundargarh

4 from Deogarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Puri

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Rayagada

1 from State Pool

With another 66 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,923, said the H & FW Dept.