Another 66 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 66 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 12 from Khordha
- 8 from Cuttack
- 8 from Jajapur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Anugul
- 7 from Sundargarh
- 4 from Deogarh
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Puri
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Rayagada
- 1 from State Pool
With another 66 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,923, said the H & FW Dept.