Another 653 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 653 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 320 from Khordha
  • 71 from Cuttack
  • 39 from Jajapur
  • 26 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 22 from Baleswar
  • 18 from Mayurbhanj
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Kendrapara
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Anugul
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 653 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,11,482, said the H&FW Dept.

