Another 653 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 653 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

320 from Khordha

71 from Cuttack

39 from Jajapur

26 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Baleswar

18 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Gajapati

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Puri

6 from Anugul

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Boudh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Koraput

1 from Rayagada

76 from State Pool

With another 653 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,11,482, said the H&FW Dept.