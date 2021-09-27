Another 653 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 653 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 320 from Khordha
- 71 from Cuttack
- 39 from Jajapur
- 26 from Jagatsinghpur
- 22 from Baleswar
- 18 from Mayurbhanj
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 7 from Gajapati
- 7 from Kendrapara
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Anugul
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Rayagada
- 76 from State Pool
With another 653 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,11,482, said the H&FW Dept.