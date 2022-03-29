Another 65 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

16 from Boudh

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Gajapati

7 from Ganjam

7 from Jajapur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Kendrapara

3 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Cuttack

2 from Khordha

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Koraput

1 from State Pool

With another 65 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,035, said the H & FW Dept.