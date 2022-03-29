Another 65 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 16 from Boudh
- 9 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Gajapati
- 7 from Ganjam
- 7 from Jajapur
- 3 from Baleswar
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 3 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from State Pool
With another 65 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,035, said the H & FW Dept.