Another 65 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 16 from Boudh
  • 9 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Gajapati
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Baleswar
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 3 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 2 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 65 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,78,035, said the H & FW Dept.

