Another 65 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases Cross 1,000 Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

26 from Khordha

14 from Sundargarh

13 from Cuttack

4 from Sambalpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

6 from State Pool

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,310 as of now. So far 12,90,538 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.