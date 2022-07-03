COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 65 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases Cross 1,000 Mark

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 26 from Khordha
  • 14 from Sundargarh
  • 13 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Sambalpur
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 6 from State Pool

With another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,114, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,310 as of now. So far 12,90,538 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

