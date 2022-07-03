Another 65 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha; Active Cases Cross 1,000 Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 26 from Khordha
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 13 from Cuttack
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 6 from State Pool
With another 65 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,80,114, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 1,310 as of now. So far 12,90,538 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
