Another 6,109 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 6,109 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

1596 from Khordha

537 from Sonepur

476 from Cuttack

350 from Nuapada

203 from Baleswar

178 from Mayurbhanj

169 from Gajapati

161 from Kalahandi

156 from Sundargarh

151 from Jajapur

149 from Nabarangpur

149 from Sambalpur

126 from Puri

122 from Koraput

120 from Nayagarh

104 from Anugul

101 from Bhadrak

96 from Rayagada

95 from Bolangir

95 from Jagatsinghpur

94 from Kandhamal

85 from Bargarh

83 from Keonjhar

70 from Kendrapara

56 from Dhenkanal

56 from Ganjam

51 from Deogarh

47 from Jharsuguda

13 from Malkangiri

420 from State Pool

With another 6,109 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,28,976, said the H & FW Dept.