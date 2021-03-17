Another 61 COVID-19 patients
Another 61 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 61 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 9 from Anugul
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Puri
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nuapada

With another 61 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,857, said the H & FW Dept.

