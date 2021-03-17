Another 61 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 61 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 9 from Anugul
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Jajapur
- 2 from Cuttack
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Puri
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nuapada
With another 61 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,857, said the H & FW Dept.