Another 61 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 61 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

9 from Anugul

9 from Sambalpur

6 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Khordha

4 from Baleswar

4 from Ganjam

3 from Gajapati

3 from Jajapur

2 from Cuttack

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Puri

2 from Rayagada

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Nuapada

With another 61 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,35,857, said the H & FW Dept.