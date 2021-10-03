Another 606 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 606 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

249 from Khordha

85 from Cuttack

34 from Baleswar

28 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Mayurbhanj

19 from Sambalpur

16 from Jajapur

13 from Puri

11 from Kendrapara

9 from Dhenkanal

9 from Rayagada

8 from Anugul

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Jharsuguda

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Keonjhar

4 from Sundargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bolangir

2 from Koraput

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nuapada

1 from Sonepur

60 from State Pool