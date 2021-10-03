Another 606 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 606 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
249 from Khordha
85 from Cuttack
34 from Baleswar
28 from Jagatsinghpur
19 from Mayurbhanj
19 from Sambalpur
16 from Jajapur
13 from Puri
11 from Kendrapara
9 from Dhenkanal
9 from Rayagada
8 from Anugul
7 from Bhadrak
7 from Jharsuguda
7 from Nayagarh
6 from Keonjhar
4 from Sundargarh
3 from Deogarh
3 from Ganjam
2 from Bargarh
2 from Bolangir
2 from Koraput
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Nuapada
1 from Sonepur
60 from State Pool
With another 606 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,15,018, said the H & FW Dept.