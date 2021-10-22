Another 603 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 603 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 323 from Khordha
- 55 from Cuttack
- 21 from Mayurbhanj
- 20 from Baleswar
- 17 from Kendrapara
- 13 from Puri
- 11 from Jagatsinghpur
- 9 from Jajapur
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Gajapati
- 5 from Anugul
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Bolangir
- 4 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Bargarh
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Deogarh
- 2 from Keonjhar
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Koraput
- 76 from State Pool
With another 603 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,025, said the H & FW Dept.