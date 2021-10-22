COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 603 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 603 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 323 from Khordha
  • 55 from Cuttack
  • 21 from Mayurbhanj
  • 20 from Baleswar
  • 17 from Kendrapara
  • 13 from Puri
  • 11 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 9 from Jajapur
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Bargarh
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Keonjhar
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 76 from State Pool

With another 603 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,025, said the H & FW Dept.

