Another 603 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 603 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Heath & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

323 from Khordha

55 from Cuttack

21 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Baleswar

17 from Kendrapara

13 from Puri

11 from Jagatsinghpur

9 from Jajapur

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Gajapati

5 from Anugul

5 from Ganjam

4 from Bolangir

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Bargarh

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Rayagada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Koraput

76 from State Pool

With another 603 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Friday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,25,025, said the H & FW Dept.